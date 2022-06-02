BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, country music star Garth Brooks will bring his stadium tour to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, the first concert held at the stadium.

Event crews have started constructing lighting and staging inside the stadium and tents outside the stadium. The tents are for shade, concessions, and vendors for fans for this Saturday concert.

Ben Salter, production coordinator with Pre Event Resources, said a lot of work is going into the preparations for the large-scale event.

“We do a lot of football tailgates as well with smaller size tents,” Salter said. “This is definitely on the big side of events.

While Garth Brooks will be at Protective Stadium, the Birmingham Stallions and USFL, who play at Protective Stadium, will play at Legion Field Saturday.

Councilwoman Crystal Smitherman believes fans will travel to Legion Field just like they have to Protective Stadium to cheer on the Stallions.

“Before Protective Stadium, we would sell out Classic, UAB games, and concerts,” Smitherman said. “I definitely think a lot of people will turn out, and it’s a beautiful weekend.”

The game against the New Orleans Breakers will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.