Pregnant woman intentionally struck by vehicle driven by husband in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pregnant woman was intentionally hit by a vehicle that her husband was driving in Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, an unnamed 23-year-old woman was hit by the vehicle on 15th Street at the I-359 overpass around 8:15 a.m.

Multiple witnesses cooperated with authorities in the investigation. The woman’s husband, 22-year-old Canaan Johnson was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Johnson is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $180,000 bond. The condition of the woman’s unborn baby has not been released at this time.

No other information has been made available. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.