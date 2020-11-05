Pregnant Birmingham woman missing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pregnant woman who was reported missing last week in Birmingham.

Lashaundra Denise Crumb is eight months pregnant and was last seen leaving her home on Belgium Avenue and getting in a white 2010 Toyota Camry Oct. 30. Crumb is 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Crumb also has ties to the Fultondale and Gardendale communities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the JCSO at (205) 325-5700.

