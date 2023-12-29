BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An event happening in Birmingham this Saturday will give sports enthusiasts the chance to celebrate the hype of University of Alabama basketball.

The C.M. Newton Classic Basketball Pregame Party is taking place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The Jefferson County Alumni Chapter of The University of Alabama National Alumni Association is hosting the event.

The alumni organization invites basketball enthusiasts to join them for festivities, fun, food and refreshing drinks before tip-off. Additionally, Crimson Tide Radio Network Analyst Bryan Passink will share his insights ahead of the game at 11:30 a.m.

Members of the Jefferson County Alumni Chapter and current UA students can purchase tickets for $10, while nonmembers can attend for $20. Children aged 10 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets for this event do not include admission to the game.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.