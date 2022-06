BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Precinct 1110 is set to remain open to voters until 8:30 pm after ballots were unavailable at 7 am Tuesday morning.

Judge Elisabeth French, Presiding Judge of the Tenth Judicial Circuit, extended voting hours at the precinct “given that voters did not have the opportunity to begin voting in a timely fashion.”

The precinct is located at Don Hawkins Park & Recreation Center, 8920 Roebuck Blvd.