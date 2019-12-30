Prayer vigil to be held for missing Paighton Houston of Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville community is coming together to pray for missing 29-year-old Paighton Houston.

Houston has been missing for over a week and her family is pleading for her safe return.

Starting at 6 p.m. at Clear Branch Methodist Church in Trussville, the community will come together and light a candle for Houston.

There are two rewards, $5,000 each, for anyone with information on the people responsible for Houston’s disappearance.

Anyone with information related to Paighton Houston’s disappearance is urged to call 911, the Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.



More information on tonight’s prayer vigil has been shared in a social media post:

