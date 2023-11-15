BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Healing and strength is what King Allen Jr.’s family are praying for as he continues to recover from injuries after being hit by a car on Halloween.

“He’s doing well, he’s progressing in the right direction,” said King’s mother Anita Brunner.

Brunner spoke at Tuesday night’s vigil in front of a crowd of both family and neighbors in the area.

Brunner shared an update on King’s progress and thanked those who witnessed what happened and called for help.

“It kind of just kicked in that fight or flight mode of just like running out there, just seeing what we could do,” said Crestwood area resident Alexandra Scott. “We didn’t know what we were stepping into.”

King’s parents say if it wasn’t for neighbors like the Scott’s, the situation could have been worse.

“This little boy was hit. That’s the main thing we need to take care of, this little boy,” said Nathan Scott.

Through the power of song and prayer, King’s family is hoping for a full recovery so that he can get back to the vibrant 4-year-old little boy they know and love.

“Seeing him in the hospital bed really hurts my heart because that’s not King,” said King’s grandmother Lashonda Allen. “King will come over to my house and say ‘Grandma do you have a sucker for me?’ He gets his sucker and he goes on.”

Click here for link to donate to help the Allen family with hospital expenses.