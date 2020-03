SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) -- This month marks the 55th anniversary of the historic march by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and many advocates of the civil rights movement who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma all the way to the Alabama state capital in Montgomery to fight for equal voter rights.

What led up to these historic marches was years of voter suppression based on race, with many black voters in Alabama being subjected to unfair tests and procedures that their white counterparts were not required to take.