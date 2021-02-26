Prattville man struck, killed by vehicle on I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Prattville man was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Autauga County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Noah Paul Womack, 21, was struck and killed by a vehicle just after 7 p.m. Authorities say he was in the roadway at the time of the incident. The vehicle then left the scene.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on I-65 at the 188 mile marker, approximately seven miles north of Prattville, in Autauga County.

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS 42 will provide more information when it becomes available.