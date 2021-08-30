Prattville man killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Prattville man died in a car wreck Monday morning in Chilton County.

Brandon F. Barber, 33, was killed when a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 29-year-old Dylan Ryan Green of Jemison struck him on Alabama 191 two miles south of Jemison. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Green failed to yield to the traffic control sign Barber was holding within a construction zone.

Barber was taken to St. Vincent’s in Clanton, where he was pronounced dead.

State troopers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.