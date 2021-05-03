Prattville man charged with raping an ‘incapacitated’ victim

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of a Prattville man on charges of first-degree rape.

Bradley Wise Campbell, 23, surrendered himself to authorities on April 30 and was released from the Baldwin County Jail after posting his $15,000 bond for the charge.

Campbell is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a victim while the victim was incapable of giving consent by reason of being incapacitated, according to Marshall.

If convicted, Campbell faces up to life in prison and a fine up to $60,000.

No other information has been released at this time.