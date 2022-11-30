BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Neighborhood improvements are underway in Pratt City with several new homes coming to the area.

Residents at today’s groundbreaking ceremony say they have been advocating for these changes since the devastating tornadoes destroyed much of the area in 2011.

The city of Birmingham is partnering with Growth by NCRC to build 52 new affordable homes in Pratt City’s ShadowBrook neighborhood.

“We want people to come to Birmingham and we want to be able to give them, you know, safe sustainable neighborhoods and things that you see in other areas, you know, right in their own backyard as well,” said LaTonya Tate, who serves on the Birmingham City Council for District 9.

Councilor Tate says the inspiration for this project came from the residents’ determination.

“Stand steadfast, unremovable on making sure they built their community,” Tate said. “And I’m so happy to be a part of that and be able to advocate for them and push, you know, for affordable homes.”

This project comes 11 years after the 2011 tornadoes left much of the Pratt City community in ruin.

“It shook my house just like it was paper, and I thought we were going to blow away, but we did not — Thank the Lord,” said Margaret L. Perry. “But it was devastating around here.”

Perry says she has lived in the Pratt City community her whole life. She was the first secretary of the North Pratt Neighborhood and still serves at the age of 79. She says she is beyond excited to see the improvements come to fruition.

“It’s amazing for me to see this in my lifetime and to see them working at something that we’ve been working for all our lives,” said Perry.

Ed Gorman, who is the managing director for Growth, says this project will show the city that Pratt is the vital neighborhood they know it can be, therefore increasing the property value.

“Not so that they’re unaffordable, but just so that, you know, homeownership really takes hold in these communities which will result in more people investing in their communities, staying longer, investing in the schools,” Gorman said. “And that sort of cascade of effects benefits, long term, the city of Birmingham.”

Gorman says construction will be heavy through the spring and they hope to have houses up by August 2023.