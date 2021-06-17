Potential flooding expected over the weekend; Homewood first responders prepare

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – With a tropical storm warning in effect for Coastal Alabama, agencies in Central Alabama are expecting a lot of rain, which could lead to potential flooding. Areas like Homewood experienced widespread flooding back in May, including the Crescent at Lakeshore where boat rescues occurred.

Residents in the area tell CBS 42 that flooding has gotten worse over the years.

“I can say how bad? It’s bad. Really bad,” resident Jenny Barco said.

“Within the last 6 or 7 years it’s becoming more common…responding to true flood emergencies,” Homewood Fire Lt. Mark Shannon said.

Jaime Burchfield says she is heading down to Destin, Fla., over the weekend to spend time with family. She says she has been constantly monitoring the weather patterns to make sure everything is ok.

“I’m outside right now and it could come down and down pour or it could be lightning. So, it’s important to keep up with that,” Burchfield said.

Lt. Shannon says areas like Lakeshore Drive are prone to flooding, especially if the rain comes down quick and hard.

“We physically go down there. Look. We kind of have markers that we know ‘hey, if the water gets to this point in the creek, then we got to start looking into voluntary evacuation,'” Lt. Shannon said.

He says it’s always best to move vehicles before rain enters the area, but the safest plan is to leave.

“But they would have been safe and not put through the trouble having to get on a inflatable boat with us to be taken out of an area,” Lt. Shannon said.

Lt. Shannon also encourages people to always turn around, don’t drown from flood waters because of debris and contaminants in the water.

Stay with CBS 42 Weather for updates on the tropical depression down in the gulf.