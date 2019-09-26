Post Office Pies recognized in ’30 best pizzerias in America’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you have been to the Avondale neighborhood, then you know it’s not secret.

Post Office Pies is a staple in the community.

And not only do the people of Birmingham know it, but it made the top 30 list in USA Today’s list of best pizzerias in the country.

The restaurant located on 41st Street South by Saw’s BBQ, has been open since March 2014. The single location is usually buzzing with hungry customers ordering take-out and dining in.

Owner, John Hall, opened the restaurant after working in New York for eight years. Originally from Birmingham, he wanted to return home to be closer to family and be a part of the ever-growing city of Birmingham.

With a stacked menu and crowd favorites like ‘Swine Pie,’ the restaurant’s meat lovers pizza, Post Office Pies might be all of the hype.

That is accordant to USA Today who noted it’s house-made mozzarella and handmade wood-fired brick oven.

Hall tells CBS 42 it’s all in the dough.

“I think it’s our dough,” Hall said. “We do a natural fermentation on our dough and just really the staff, the heart and soul that goes into it and just the people who support it.”