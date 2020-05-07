1  of  2
Portion of Hwy. 69 North in Northport closed due to oil spill

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of Hwy. 69 North in Northport has been shut down due to an oil spill caused from a tanker truck.

According to the Northport Police Department, a truck was traveling on the road around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when oil began spilling out from Union Chapel Road to Hunter Creek Road on Hwy. 69 North.

There have been no accidents or injuries reported, but there are delays due to that portion of the southbound land of the road being closed.

