Portion of Henry Road closing for water main repairs in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A portion of Henry Road will be closed for water main repairs starting Tuesday morning.

On behalf of the Anniston Water Works, the City of Anniston would like to inform you all that a portion of Henry Road, between Fairway Drive and Hillyer High, will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. on December 8 for water main repairs.

For Detour information, please visit this link to download a map: https://rb.gy/c4rmiz.

Anyone with questions may contact the Anniston Water Works at: (256) 241-2000.