ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A portion of Henry Road will be closed for water main repairs starting Tuesday morning.
On behalf of the Anniston Water Works, the City of Anniston would like to inform you all that a portion of Henry Road, between Fairway Drive and Hillyer High, will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. on December 8 for water main repairs.
For Detour information, please visit this link to download a map: https://rb.gy/c4rmiz.
Anyone with questions may contact the Anniston Water Works at: (256) 241-2000.
- FDA double-checking data on COVID-19 vaccine
- Central AL Forecast: Freezing temps tonight; Gradually warming back up this week
- Nursing home residents could get COVID-19 vaccines by end of month, health leaders say
- Does Trump have the power to pardon himself? It’s complicated
- Portion of Henry Road closing for water main repairs in Anniston