Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from Tuscaloosa home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department made a Facebook status alerting residents to be on the lookout for “porch pirates.”
TPD attached a video showing two people stealing packages from a home on the 1300 Block of 14th Avenue late Sunday night.
The surveillance video shows the women approaching the porch at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
Tuscaloosa Police say if you have more information on the whereabouts of these women, call 205-349-2121 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.
