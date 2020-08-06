Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from Tuscaloosa home

Porch pirates stealing packages, video and photo courtesy of Tuscaloosa Police Department via Facebook.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department made a Facebook status alerting residents to be on the lookout for “porch pirates.”

TPD attached a video showing two people stealing packages from a home on the 1300 Block of 14th Avenue late Sunday night.

The surveillance video shows the women approaching the porch at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Tuscaloosa Police say if you have more information on the whereabouts of these women, call 205-349-2121 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

