Population growth sparks need for new Trussville fire station

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – New subdivisions and continued population growth is sparking the need for another fire station to better serve the community.

Fire Chief Tim Shotts said drive time to an emergency in the northern part of the city can be seven to eight minutes alone. And as more people continue to move to all parts of the city, fire and emergency services want to be sure it is providing the best service for the community.

“Time is vitally important, whether something’s on fire or whether somebody’s sick or not breathing,” Shotts said.

In an emergency, every second counts. That’s why Shotts said it’s time to add a fourth fire station to better cover the northeast region of Trussville.

“We want to get something closer so we can provide a better service to those folks out there,” he said.

One subdivision seeing growth is Longmeadow, across from the Trussville Civic Center. Terry Estes and his wife moved into their retirement home there about 10 months ago.

“It’s just a good place to be,” Estes said. “It still has a bit of a small-town feel to it, though it’s getting bigger all the time.”

That small-town feeling combined with a good school system is what many says draws people here.

Johnny Amari experienced this firsthand last week when his mom was in a car accident and he was out of town.

“You’re never alone here in Trussville,” Amari said. “If you run into an issue, you’re going to find someone who wants to help you.”

Amari is grateful for how quickly help arrived. A response time officials want to keep under four minutes because about 20% of calls come from the top quadrant of the city.

“We don’t want to get too excited because you never know, but we’re getting excited about moving forward,” Shotts said.

The goal is to have all parts of the community within five miles of a fire station for the fastest response times. Fire and EMS crews are working with the city architect to find the right place and to build a brand-new station in the next few years.

Shotts said they are looking to build it near the high school.