Popular social media chef Brenda Gantt coming to Shelby County

Columbiana, Ala. (WIAT) — Brenda Gantt is a chef personality who has gained a following online. Gantt, who is from Andalusia, will soon make a stop in Shelby County.

She will host an event called “Barbecue With Brenda” on October 24th in Columbiana at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square. The time is set for 1:30 p.m.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Shelby County. The organizations helps abused and neglected children.

Seating will be limited and you must purchase tickets.

