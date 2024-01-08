TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The new PopStroke mini golf course, owned and designed by legendary golfer Tiger Woods, is set to open up for business soon.

The facility features two 18-hole putting courses, a playground, an ice cream parlor and a restaurant and bar with outdoor dining. Guests can also use PopStroke’s mobile app to order food and drinks that will be delivered anywhere on the course.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner says the family fun venue will be a game changer for the city.

“I am so excited and over the moon by this,” Tyner said. “Ever since I’ve been on the city council all I’ve ever heard is ‘Why can’t we have more family-friendly places?’ Well, this is it.”

PopStroke spokesperson Shane Robichaud says the venue also showcases fairways, bunkers and a digital scoreboard.

“We are fundamentally a mini golf course and we have a very good golf look and feel,” Robichaud said. “Our mini golf courses look like mini golf holes with fairways and bunkers and different demographics for the old and young.”

Robichaud says Tuscaloosa was the perfect fit for a family fun putt putt venue.

“Our owner visited Tuscaloosa and fell in love with the city and the people,” Robichaud said. “There is a great young demographic here and there is a great university and great location here. We are looking for all of Crimson Tide nation to come out here and join us PopStroke.”

The official ribbon-cutting will be held on Jan. 16 before it opens to the public at noon the following day. The venue is located on Harper Lee Drive next to the Hampton Inn.