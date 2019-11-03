Breaking News
Popeyes welcomes back its chicken sandwich Sunday

Local News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This is not a drill. It’s back.

That’s right. The highly sought-after chicken sandwich is back on the menu at Popeyes. This comes after the fast-food restaurant began to run out of the new menu item in August.

Lines were wrapped around buildings with hungry customers looking to get their hands on a chicken sandwich from Popeyes, but they were sold out. So much that they completely sold out across the country.

However, look no further because it’s officially back on the menu for good, Popeyes said.

The chicken sandwich comes just in time for national chicken sandwich day.

