Popeyes welcomes back its chicken sandwich Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This is not a drill. It’s back.

That’s right. The highly sought-after chicken sandwich is back on the menu at Popeyes. This comes after the fast-food restaurant began to run out of the new menu item in August.

Lines were wrapped around buildings with hungry customers looking to get their hands on a chicken sandwich from Popeyes, but they were sold out. So much that they completely sold out across the country.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

However, look no further because it’s officially back on the menu for good, Popeyes said.

The chicken sandwich comes just in time for national chicken sandwich day.