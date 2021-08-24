Pop-up grocery stores serving families in the metro Birmingham area

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The company Goodr is bringing pop-up grocery stores to several locations in the Birmingham area. It’s through a grant from Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation.

The Goodr Popup Grocery Store Experience will focus on fresh and healthy food options for families and visit four sites in the Birmingham area providing 10,000 meals at each site. The first two events were held on August 20th in the Tom Brown and Collegeville Housing communities.

Two more events will be held on Friday August 27th at the Fairfield Civic Center from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday September 9th at the Birmingham Intermodal Facility from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Families must register online to attend. Only one registration per household is allowed.

Fore more information, click here.