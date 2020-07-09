Pop-Up farmer market coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market is launching a mobile Pop-Up Farmers Market starting on Monday, July 13.

The city was awarded a grant from the Agricultural Marketing Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fund this program. It will support 70 vendors and will stem from the local farms including Belle Meadow, Norris, and Hale farms. The market will provide fresh, local produce to different neighborhoods around Tuscaloosa and it will also accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) & Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) payments.

The Pop-Up Market will be held every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a different location each day:

Mondays: McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tuesdays: Harmon Park, 2901 Greensboro Ave.

Wednesdays: Annette N. Shelby Park, 1614 15th St.

Thursdays: McAbee Activity Center, 3901 Loop Road

Fridays: The Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center, 2614 University Blvd. E.

The Pop-Up Market is expected to operate on this daily schedule through September.

The City Venues Operations Manager, Alexis Clark, said their team was so excited to be awarded the USDA grant to expand the Tuscaloosa Farmers Market.

“The River Market is a great central location that will continue to provide fresh fruits and vegetables on Saturdays, but having these additional Pop-Up Markets around the city Monday through Friday will make local produce even more accessible to our citizens,” said Clark.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said he believes everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy foods.

“We are very pleased to have this opportunity to expand accessibility to the Farmer’s Market throughout our City and to continue to grow our support of local farmers.”

For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.

