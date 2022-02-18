ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – Train cars full of human waste could return to Jefferson County and the commission is working to find a way to tax these waste-hauling railcars to prevent them from dumping in the area.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said it is hopeful to use solid waste enforcement officers to enforce a tax. Right now, it is conducting a study to determine a fee that would work best. According to Stephens, a tax falls in line with legislation passed last year to put a luxury tax on the poop train.

“I don’t understand how you can overlook a rail spur being built. It just surprises me,” West Jefferson Resident David Brasfield, Sr. said.

Brasfield has been fighting the trains since they first arrived in 2017-2018. He said he’s not surprised the poop trains could be coming back.

“They’re trying to bring it back people,” Brasfield said. “You need to be on these politicians about getting this stopped.”

Big Sky Environmental has been ordered to cease and desist an operation of a railyard for transporting waste material until its permit is modified. This comes after CBS 42 was tipped off that it recently constructed one to collect waste once again.

Jefferson County is fighting back before Big Sky Environmental gets a license from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

“What we’re doing right now is a fact-finding mission to see what other states are doing,” Stephens said.

This week the county commission said it is working on a tax that would prevent the waste coming from New York and New Jersey landing here, with a goal for the solid waste enforcement officers to enforce it.

“We’re trying to understand the reason why the landfill in Jefferson County, Alabama, is more attractive than the dozens that it passed on the way to get here,” Stephens said.

Brasfield said this won’t be enough and state officials need to be more involved in stopping it.

“We don’t need to turn Alabama into a sewage dump, and that’s what we’re doing,” Brasfield said.

The county has not yet determined an amount for a tax, but it is hopeful to have a better idea of what it should be by its next meeting in March.