BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Former President Donald Trump says the more indictments he gets, the higher his standing gets in the polls as he pursues the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers said after this indictment in Atlanta, he thinks it will make Trump invincible in the Republican primary race. Flowers said Trump has been “Teflon” in the past and it will be interesting to see how these indictments impact him and his supporters.

Flowers said the indictments make Trump’s supporters feel sorry for him which is why his polling numbers are going up. However, he said while this may help in the primaries, it doesn’t necessarily translate to the general election.

“This is making the Republican base mad, they’re saying that’s not right what they’re doing to Trump. The Democrats are smart, crafty. What they’ve done, they’ve done these things to make Trump be the nominee,” says Flowers. “If you put Desantis against Biden, or any of the people on that stage last night would beat Biden. Anybody will beat Biden except Trump.”

Birmingham attorney Eric Guster says Trump’s most recent indictment in Georgia is interesting because it has so much to it and there are many co-defendants. Guster expects some of those co-defendants to help the prosecution by testifying against Trump.

“Some of these defendants were actually witnesses in other jurisdictions against Donald Trump and now it’s going to be very sticky legally if they can testify in this case where they weren’t testifying in the other case,” says Guster. “They’re going to have cross-jurisdictional talks to see who may not be charged, who may get waived, who may have immunity.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fahni Willis has asked a judge to set a trial date of Oct. 23 but Trump’s legal team has objected to that, essentially saying they’re not looking for a speedy trial.