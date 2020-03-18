Police warning residents of man impersonating officer, pulling female drivers over

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Harpersville Police Department is warning residents after a female driver claims she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer last Thursday.

According to Harpersville PD, the woman called the Childersburg Police Department after she was stopped on Hwy 280 by a man driving a black or dark blue Chevy Tahoe with blue lights on top of it.

The man approached the woman’s window and asked her to step out of the vehicle without asking for her identification. The woman did not step out of the vehicle and drove away. The man did not follow her or attempt to stop her again.

The man has since been arrested, according to Harpersville PD.

Harpersville PD is reminding residents that they will identify themselves as officers and will ask for identification and insurance information. They also say they prefer to have drivers remain in their vehicles for traffic violations.

Drivers are allowed to drive to a well-lighted area before stopping during a traffic stop. You can also call 911 to confirm the officer’s location.

If anyone has information on the impersonator, contact Harpersville PD at (205) 672-8000.

LATEST POSTS