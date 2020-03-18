1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Police warning residents of man impersonating officer, pulling female drivers over

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Harpersville Police Department is warning residents after a female driver claims she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer last Thursday.

According to Harpersville PD, the woman called the Childersburg Police Department after she was stopped on Hwy 280 by a man driving a black or dark blue Chevy Tahoe with blue lights on top of it.

The man approached the woman’s window and asked her to step out of the vehicle without asking for her identification. The woman did not step out of the vehicle and drove away. The man did not follow her or attempt to stop her again.

The man has since been arrested, according to Harpersville PD.

Harpersville PD is reminding residents that they will identify themselves as officers and will ask for identification and insurance information. They also say they prefer to have drivers remain in their vehicles for traffic violations.

Drivers are allowed to drive to a well-lighted area before stopping during a traffic stop. You can also call 911 to confirm the officer’s location.

If anyone has information on the impersonator, contact Harpersville PD at (205) 672-8000.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories