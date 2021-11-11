Police vehicle strikes, kills man in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead in Talladega County after being struck by a law enforcement vehicle Monday.

State law enforcement officials issued a press release about the incident Thursday that did not initially identify the vehicle which killed Brandon M. Mcfry, as belonging to police. Officials have not yet named the officer who was driving the vehicle.

“A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, has claimed the life of a pedestrian,” the release said. “Brandon M. Mcfry, 30, of Leesburg, jumped out of a moving vehicle and was struck by a 2017 Dodge Charger. Mcfry was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on AL-275 near the 6 mile marker, within the city limits of Talladega. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”

Trooper Justin O’Neal with ALEA confirmed Thursday evening that the 2017 Dodge Charger was a law enforcement vehicle.