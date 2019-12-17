Police trace stolen Nintendo system to suspects in slaying

by: Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — A prosecutor in Alabama says authorities were able to trace a stolen gaming console to two suspects accused of shooting an Alabama college professor to death last month.

A Mobile County Assistant District Attorney said during a bond hearing Monday that a Nintendo Switch system belonging to University of South Alabama Professor Matthew Wiser was connected to a network by one of the suspects, allowing police to track it to Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons and make their arrests.

The 20-year-olds are set to be arraigned on felony murder charges Wednesday. Mobile investigators said they think Wiser was killed during a home invasion robbery.

