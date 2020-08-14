Police searching for woman who crashed into Trussville Home Depot to steal items

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who crashed her car into a Home Depot in order to steal items Friday morning.

According to police, the woman had staged some items she wanted to steal inside the store before driving through the storefront. She then loaded the items into the vehicle and drove away.

She is still at large. Police are looking for a black Pontiac Sunfire that may have suffered damage from the crash.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Trussville PD at 205-655-2101.

