NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Northport are looking for a man who robbed an Alabama One Credit Union Monday afternoon.

Around 2:49 p.m., a man walked into Alabama One Credit Union in Northport and handed the teller a note. He left with an undisclosed amount of money on foot, according to Asst. Chief Keith Carpenter.

No one was hurt during the incident. At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.