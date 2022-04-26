PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 21-year-old Pleasant Grove woman.

According to Pleasant Grove Police, Tremia Lashay Sanders was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on April 23 in Pleasant Grove. Sanders was last seen wearing a blue Nike dry fit shirt, black athletic pants, and red/white crocs. She is described as 5’2″ and 118 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Sanders whereabouts is asked to call Pleasant Grove Police at 205-744-1735.