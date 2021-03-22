Police searching for missing Hackleburg woman

HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hackleburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing last week.

Courtney Brooke Pickens Beard, 30, was last seen at 10 p.m. March 17 in the area of Park Road in town. She was seen wearing a yellow shirt and shorts.

Beard has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads “JoJo” and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, she may be traveling in a 2008 red Ford F-150 4X4 bearing Alabama tag number 33CN734 or an older model blue Ford Explorer bearing Alabama tag number 33CK899.

Anyone with any information on Beard’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hackleburg Police Department at 205-935-5195 or call 911.