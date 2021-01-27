Police searching for missing Hackleburg man

HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for James Theo Hillhouse, who was last seen Jan. 23 in Hackleburg.

Hillhouse, 40, is 6’ 2” with tattoos of the world “Outlaw” on his left arm, “Royal Love” on his neck, and a cross and rose on his right arm. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hillhouse may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He is believed to be driving a black 2015 Jeep Patriot bearing MS tag number WNA 6138.

Anyone with information on Hillhouse’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hackleburg Police Department at (205) 935-5195 or call 911.