Police searching for missing Georgia woman last seen in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a Georgia woman who went missing in the city last month.

Annette Lee, 60, of Dunwoody, was last seen April 13 in the 5900 block of Messer Airport Highway. Not a lot of information is available on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Lee is white, has brown hair, is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.