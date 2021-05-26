Police searching for missing Blount County teen

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who was last seen Monday night.

This is a picture of the man that Phelps left with. It was taken at a Chevron in Gardendale.

Andrew Phelps, 18, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at Bluff Hole. Law enforcement say he was seen leaving with someone in a blue truck with a tattered American flag hanging from the back.

Phelps has dirty blonde hair and green eyes. He stands at 6-foot-0 and weighs 150 pounds.

The man driving the blue truck is described as having curly blonde hair styled as a mullet.

The picture shows the appearance of the man that Phelps left with.

Phelps’ family says that it is out of character to leave with a stranger and are worried.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Phelps, please contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 205-625-4127.