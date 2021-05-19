Police searching for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a missing person investigation for a woman who has not been heard from for over a month.

Holli Jo Wilson, 37, was last in contact with family members on April 15 through Facebook. Wilson is known to move from location to location and last lived in the Springville Road area of East Birmingham, authorities say.

Wilson stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left arm that says “Walker” and she has a large scar on her left cheek from her lip to her ear.

Investigators say that there is no evidence that Wilson is in immediate danger, although her family is concerned about her whereabouts.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Wilson, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.