Police searching for missing Birmingham man with ‘mental conditions’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old man who went missing last week.

Leander Thomas, 56 of Birmingham, was last seen near the 2400 block of Avenue I in Birmingham on Friday at 4 p.m. According to law enforcement, Thomas suffers from “mental conditions” that may affect his judgement and behavior.

Thomas was last seen wearing black boots, camouflage black and white pants, and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-841 or dial 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.