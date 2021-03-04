Police searching for Citgo robbery suspect who stole punched victim, took phone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this robbery investigation.

On Friday, Feb. 26, Birmingham Police responded to the Citgo on Lomb Avenue on a report of a robbery.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was at the gas station and had car trouble. The suspect then offered to assist the victim, police say. The suspect then punched the victim in the face with his fist and took the victim’s cell phone.

The suspect then fled the scene on the foot.

If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, BPD asks that they contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.