Police searching for armed robbers who stole man’s new Xbox at Millbrook Walmart

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Millbrook Police Department is looking for two male suspects wanted for stealing a man’s brand new Xbox gaming console in a Walmart parking lot earlier this month.

The incident occurred Nov. 10 around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspects followed the victim from the Target located at the Shops at Eastchase in Montgomery to the Walmart on Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once the victim was in the parking lot of the Walmart, the two suspects exited their vehicle and approached him.

One of the suspects hit the victim over the head and brandished a pistol, according to authorities. The suspects then stole the victim’s new Xbox and fled the scene.

The suspects were seen driving a blue, late 2000s model Ford Explorer with a light colored trim.

If you have any information on this case, contact Millbrook PD at 334-285-5639.

