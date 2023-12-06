WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency claimed that Tyler Goodson, a man who rose to fame as part of a popular podcast set in Woodstock, Alabama, was shot and later died following a stand-off with police the previous day.

However, according to Bibb County Coroner Patrick Turner, the 32-year-old father of five was actually still alive until Tuesday night.

“Up until then, Mr. Goodson was still alive,” Turner said. “Legally speaking, he was still alive.”

In an interview Wednesday morning, Turner said that Goodson, known to millions for his part in the popular podcast “S-Town,” still had brain activity following the shooting and was being held at UAB Hospital on life support. However, sometime Tuesday night, he was declared legally dead when he lost function in his brain stem.

According to a press release sent out by ALEA Monday morning, officers with the Woodstock Police Department were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Sunday, where Goodson subsequently “barricaded himself in the residence and a stand-off ensued.” Other agencies were then called out to the property. ALEA officials, who did not specify what led police to Goodson Sunday, claimed Goodson was shot by officers after allegedly displaying a gun at police. ALEA claimed that Goodson was later pronounced dead.

Turner said that despite press stories on Goodson’s death, to say he was killed in the police encounter would be inaccurate.

“There was no official declaration of death by any physician whatsoever,” Turner said. “There was no official declaration until last night. He had some brain stem activity and, to my knowledge, he still had a gag reflex, still had a cough.”

Turner said that as of Wednesday morning, he had not been able to see Goodson and that he couldn’t speak to the severity of his injuries due to the ongoing investigation into his death.

In 2017, Goodson became famous through his part in “S-Town,” which told the story of John B. McLemore, his life and his home of Woodstock. Goodson was good friends with McLemore and was interviewed several times in it. “S-Town” would go on to be downloaded over 100 million times, win a Peabody Award and was once being developed as a movie.

“Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him,” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said following Goodson’s death. “This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many.”

Dodson said he and others were looking for answers as to what happened the night Goodson was shot.

Goodson’s body will be prepared for organ donation by Legacy of Hope in Birmingham, Turner said, and will then be sent to Montgomery for an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The details surrounding Goodson’s death are under investigation by ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation. When reached for comment, Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said that ALEA officials could not comment on the case until the investigation is completed.