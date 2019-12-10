Police say mother involved in exchange of gunfire that led to 5-year-old’s death in Collegeville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) We are following new developments in the investigation of the shooting death of the 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Collegeville.

According to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, says a family dispute led to a 5-year-old Ta’narius Moore being shot and killed Saturday which police are now saying also involved his mother exchanging gunfire.

Chief Smith did not say if the mother fired the deadly shot but the Jefferson County District Attorney is looking into charges of some sort against the mother.

The shooting happened at 33rd Terrace N. and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive in Collegeville on Saturday.

Police say when they arrived they found 5-year-old Ta’narius Moore unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the mom and another woman who was also a family member of the little boy were in an altercation and began firing shots at each other.

Police say a suspect is expected to turn themselves in this afternoon. And one person is in custody at this time.

WATCH: Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith hold a press conference