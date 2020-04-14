Police: Robbers stole jewelry, bound residents in break-in

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A homeowner in Alabama told police that multiple men broke into his house, tied up everyone inside and then made off with about $20,000 worth of jewelry and three guns.

Trussville police shared surveillance video Monday of the masked suspects kicking in a door at the home on Sunday night.

The homeowner says he was able to free himself from the zip ties used to bound him and the other residents.

Police say the homeowner fired about 14 gunshots at the suspects as the left in an SUV. No arrests have been announced. Police say it appears the homeowner was targeted.

