Police reform to be discussed in Birmingham public safety committee meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Birmingham public safety committee is expected to discuss police reform with Birmingham police officials and Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Councilor Hunter Williams, chairman of the city’s public safety committee, said the mayor is expected to implement a 30 and 90-day review internally of the Birmingham Police Department and how to move forward.

Williams said having the community buy into the process is key to finding out how the city can better serve its residents.

“We have to have community by-in with this department. If we don’t have community by in, then the Birmingham police department is not only not going to be effective, but also they’re not going to be able to provide the service that our citizens expects so all of these measures and all of these reviews and having community by in and giving people a time to let the council, let the police department and, let the mayor know what they expect from our law enforcement agency,” Williams said.

Williams said this topic stems from the national call for racial justice in the country and to end police brutality.

“Policing is not a long term solution to solving crime. Economic opportunity and education is what solves crime and so we have to make sure we are doing everything possible we can as city leadership to make sure we are addressing both crime on short term basis which is what policing is but long term basis and that’s economic opportunity for our citizens, and also education,” Williams said.

Williams said everything is on the table for discussion and that he wants this to live up to the expectations the city has for the police department and city as a whole.

The joint Public Safety Committee and Special Called Committee will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

