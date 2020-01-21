Deputy-involved shooting near Zion City that sends two suspects to the hospital, ALEA investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 3:58 P.M.: According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy-involved shooting is under investigation near Zion City.

Authorities say the incident started as a traffic stop near 90th Place North and 91st Street North close to Roebuck Parkway at 1:16 p.m. The driver fled deputies and ultimately crashed into a tree.

JCSO Chief Deputy David Agee says that’s when the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle and began firing shots at the deputies, shattering the driver’s side glass of the patrol vehicle.

That is when the deputies returned fire on the suspects, striking both of them.

The suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment. None of the deputies involved were injured.

ALEA is currently investigating the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

WATCH BREAKING: Shooting investigation underway in Zion City

Police scanner traffic saying 2 people possibly shot.

We are on the scene now. Jefferson county sheriffs office on the scene. pic.twitter.com/zRttgXFtCc — Jessalyn Adams CBS 42 (@jessalynadamstv) January 21, 2020

We just heard from JCSO Chief Deputy David Agee. He says deputies attempted a routine traffic stop and the two people in the car wrecked, got out and began to shoot. Deputies shot the two people. Their condition is unknown. ALEA will investigate. — Jessalyn Adams CBS 42 (@jessalynadamstv) January 21, 2020

Statement from ALEA:

At the request of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred today, Jan. 21, involving deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

ORIGINAL 1:30 P.M.: We are following the breaking news of a possible shooting in Zion City.

According to authorities, it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 90th Place North and 91st Street North in Birmingham.

We are working to gather information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS