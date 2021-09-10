JCSO: Woman brought gun into Synovus Center as part of divorce settlement, no active shooter threat

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities were called to the Synovus Center on Shades Creek Parkway Friday afternoon after a gun was found inside the building.

According to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a woman went to her attorney at the Synovus Center to turn in her shotgun as part of a divorce settlement. JCSO is now in possession of the weapon. There have been no injuries reported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is out at the Synovus Bank Bldg on Shades Creek Pkwy. This was reported as a person with a weapon. In fact the person was turning the weapon over to an attorney whose office is in the building. No threat to public, No shots fired, NO injuries — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) September 10, 2021

Authorities say there is no threat of an active shooter at this time. Those inside the building are currently being evacuated.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.