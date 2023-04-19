TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Alabama football fans are expected to attend the annual A-Day spring game Saturday at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

With large crowds expected, assistant police chief Sebo Sanders says security measures will be in place to make sure fans are safe and enjoy the game.

“You can come down on the strip and feel safe and we are going to be visible and you will see lots of officers on the strip and so its very important to have law enforcement and it’s important to have that precinct in that area,” Sanders said.

Sanders is talking about a brand new police substation that recently opened on the strip near campus, located between Taco Bell and Jersey Mikes. UAPD and TPD opened the building and will keep officers there daily around the clock to deter crime from taking place on The Strip near campus.

University of Alabama student Alyssa Kelly says that’s welcome news. She thinks having officers more visible will keep everyone safer.

“I think its very important with the crime that happens on The Strip. I think its important to keep the students safe here in Tuscaloosa and we need police to make sure crime doesn’t happen,” said Kelly.

Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard shares the same opinion and is glad that the substation is there to help deter crime.

“So for us to be able to support UA and to offer support in the times when they need us the most during football season that’s important to me. So its great to see the substation working with the TPD and UAPD together,” said Howard.

A few months ago the substation was initially opened across the street inside a different building, but UAPD decided to change locations to be more visible on The Strip.