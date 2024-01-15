PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove police officer and a suspect were both shot in an exchange of gunfire over the weekend.

According to Pleasant Grove Police Chief Daniel G. Reid, officers responded at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday to the 400 block of 5th Way on a report of an armed person in the front yard of a residence with an altered mental state.

Gunfire was exchanged between Pleasant Grove police officers and the suspect, resulting in the suspect and an officer being hit.

Both were transported to UAB Hospital.

The officer has been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the shooting; The State Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.