Police officer isn’t letting cancer keep him from serving and his department isn’t letting him fight alone

Officer Jeff Gulley continues to serve his community while battling cancer.

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala (WIAT)– Officer Jeff Gulley swore to protect and serve his community, and he fully intends to keep that promise, even while battling cancer.

Gulley has served with the Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety for over four years.

PGPD is helping support their brother in blue, and they are not letting Gulley fight alone.

Lieutenant Danny Reid says he decided to surprise Gulley by having blue bracelets made in his honor.

Gulley’s badge number is printed on the bracelets.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department is raising money to support Officer Jeff Gulley in his battle against cancer.

Reid had 200 bracelets made, and then posted they were for sale Monday.

The bracelets are being sold for $5 and all the money is going to help support Gulley and his family.

Gulley says his first round of treatment was out of state. He has more out of state treatments coming up, and initially his family wasn’t going to be able to come with him.

Reid says he hopes this fundraiser changes that.

By Tuesday, only a few bracelets remained.

With the first 200 bracelets running out, Reid is putting in an order for more.

The cause is reaching further than Pleasant Grove’s city limits. Reid says a nearby police department picked up 60 bracelets.

Gulley says he is blown away by the support.

If you would like to buy a bracelet to support Officer Gulley, you can pick it up at the Pleasant Grove Police Department. They are taking cash and Venmo (@PGPOLICE).