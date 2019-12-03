Police officer battling cancer receives gift from community

Officer Jeff Gulley continues to serve his community while battling cancer.

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala (WIAT)– Blue bracelets with Pleasant Grove Police Officer Jeff Gulley’s badge number went up for grabs starting last month.

By Tuesday, the officer battling cancer received over $1,000 from the community.

Gulley leaves for a cancer treatment in Kentucky Wednesday morning, and because of the extra funds, his wife will be by his side the entire time.

The Pleasant Grove community came together to send Gulley off with well wishes and support

Gulley was diagnosed with colon cancer in January. He continues to show up to work day in and day out.

His fellow officers say he always comes in with a smile.

“He shows up to work every day and works hard every day,” says officer Blake Jones.

“He is always here. If you need him he’s here, and he’ll work for you. You can’t even tell he’s sick most days,” officer Blake Knight adds.

Gulley’s story has since gained national attention. CBS News spent the last two days in Birmingham with Officer Gulley and attended the send off.

Bracelets are still available for sale through the Pleasant Grove Police Department.