Police: Man chases woman into police station lot, shoots her

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man was so intent on hurting a woman he had been dating that he chased her car into a police station parking lot, where he shot the woman in the hand before he was arrested.

Police in the southeast Alabama city of Troy tell news outlets they arrested 51-year-old Henry Barr on Sunday and charged him with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He had been chasing a vehicle with three women.

The person he shot was taken to a hospital where she’s expected to recover. Barr was jailed with bail set at $375,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

